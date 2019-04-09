Sexual harassment and retaliation suit filed against Maine State Fire Marshal's Office

A Windsor woman who works at the State Fire Marshal's Office says she was sexually harassed by a co-worker and retaliated against for reporting it.

Dorothy Bonsant claims the co-worker had a history of inappropriate workplace conduct.

In court documents she claims Sergeant Scott Richardson made sexual advances.

She claims the office tolerated his behavior then restricted her duties when she complained about it.

Bonsant says management told her they would stand by Richardson despite four other complaints.

Two of those complaints involved sexual harassment, one age discrimination, and the other threats of violence by Richardson toward those who had reported his conduct.

The agency's website says Bonsant is a crime analyst and paralegal...she's worked for the office since 2008.

Richardson is one of the agency's lead investigators.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office says the office does not comment on lawsuits filed against state agencies.

