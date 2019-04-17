Sexual and Domestic Violence survivors support funding for victim services

Dozens of people rallied at the State House Wednesday in support of a bill that would provide more state funds for domestic violence resource centers and sexual assault support services.

As Alyssa Thurlow reports, these services have not seen an increase in state funding for 20 years.

"We've all come together at our state capital on this day to tell you about increased funding for sexual assault and domestic violence services here in Maine. It is critical and it needs to happen now," explained Senator Erin Herbig.

Advocates and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault rallied at the State House Wednesday in support of a bill that would increase funding for sexual assault and domestic violence prevention and victim services.

According to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, nationally, only about half of all domestic violence crimes are reported to police.

Advocates for this bill hope increased funding will help make it easier to report such abuse.

"It will help us put advocates where we need to put advocates," said Francine Garland Stark of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence. "In court, and hospitals and other hospital settings. It will help us be able to step up to our community partners who call us up and say, I have a survivor here, can you come over?"

"I am here today to tell you all that I was beaten, made to feel like I was nothing, and stomped on, but with the help of a domestic violence shelter, I am a survivor," said Sare Collman.

Sare Collman knows first hand what these services do to help those suffering from abuse.

She, like many others, were able to find help through a local shelter.

"The sexual assaults and domestic violence that happens in Maine is out of control" said Collman. "You're seeing it on TV every day. People are not making it. They're dying, and I am lucky to say that I wasn't one of them, but I would've been."

"If the help wasn't there, I wouldn't be able to be doing this for people today, and I know some of the people that I serve, they want to be able to get back and help other people, too. So, it's really important to the people I work with and to myself," said survivor, Monica Diehl.

After the rally, the bill went before the Committee on Health and Human Services.

Lawmakers continued to express support for the bill and survivors bravely gave their testimony.

For those currently dealing with abuse, Collman offer this advice.

"There is help, and you will survive. You just need to be strong. And, just ask. I asked for help. There is help, and you will survive," said Collman. "You just need to be strong. And, just ask. Ask for help because it's out there."