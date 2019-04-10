Penquis: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Audrie and Daisy is a documentary about a disturbingly prevalent problem involving students.

Middle schoolers and high schoolers are encouraged to watch it.

There's a free screening coming up in Dover-Foxcroft.

Haley Bloodwell of Rape Response Services is here to talk about it.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Rape Response, in partnership with a number of community partners to promoting a variety of events to raise awareness.

The feature event is the Screening of Audrie and Daisy. A documentary that takes an honest look at sexual assault in high school and the increasing role that social media plays in magnifying the crime. The screening is appropriate for middle school and high school age students. Below are the events being held.

April 14-12:00 at Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft. Movie Screening and Panel Discussion Audrie and Daisy see attached flyer

Trailer- https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5278460/videoplayer/vi424654617

Other events of interest include:

April 19- Human Trafficking Awareness Conference at Eastern Maine Community College (Rape Response is not hosting this but we are participating with other area providers)

April 22-26 Clothesline project at University of Maine with Partners for Peace- A display of clothing created by survivors to raise awareness about the effects of Sexual Assault.