Sex trafficking survivor studying criminal justice

Last spring, we brought you a special report on Courage Lives- the first residential treatment program and safe house in Maine solely for survivors of sex trafficking.

At that time, we heard from two residents. For their own protection, the women did not want to show their faces or have us use their names.

Nearly one year later, life has dramatically changed for one of those survivors.

Joy Hollowell introduces us to Molly.

=====

MAY 18th, 2018- "Every time I speak or I talk to somebody, not only does it help me, but I hope it helps the next person."

we didn't know her name at the time, but her story spoke volumes. She talked about going into law enforcement to help other sex trafficking survivors escape.

One year later, that woman is now studying Criminal Justice at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

"This program has done so much for me," says Molly, who asked that we not use her last name. "This is probably the best learning experience I could have every hoped for."

Molly is finishing up her first year as a full-time student. In addition, she works full-time and is doing an internship.

"She put herself on my radar fairly early on by being a hyper-motivated, very dedicated student," says Cornel Plebani, Department Chair for the Criminal Justice program at EMCC.

It's a far cry from Molly's other life. One controlled completely by her pimp and full of violence including being kidnapped.

"There's a lot of abuse that went into it every day," says Molly. It's not something I wanted to do on a daily basis. And it took me months to be able to escape out of it."

Molly knows the risk by putting herself out there, but says it's worth it if she can help someone else in a similar situation.

"I don't want to live in fear forever," she says. "This is something that I take very personally and I want to be able to help people with my experience."

Molly doesn't want people feeling sorry for her.

"I don't take it as- I'm sorry that it happened to you," explains Molly. "Not that I'm glad it happened but it gives me a perspective that I can now do things with. I can help people that are going through the same thing and I can help educate people that really didn't have any idea about the topic."

She plans to graduate next year with the eventual goal of attending the Maine Criminal Justice Academy to become a detective.

"I think that someone who has the ability to overcome obstacles in their life and to use some prior challenges to focus themselves on a career pathway is just phenomenal," says Plebani. "And in this case, you have a person who took her prior experience and has translated that into a motivation to go forth and help other people."

It's hard for Molly to even imagine what she would have thought if someone back then, told her where she'd be today.

"At that point, I was lucky if I thought I was going to live to the next day," she says, pausing to compose herself. "To think that this is where I was going to be, I'm super grateful to be here."

+++++

Molly is organizing a day long conference next month at Eastern Maine Community College on human trafficking awareness.

"We've sponsored a number of law enforcement oriented training conferences in the past five years," says Plebani. "This is the very first time that we've focused specifically on the issue of human trafficking."

Molly is inviting the community to join together with law enforcement officers, First Responders, health care providers and students to provide education as well as resources about the issue. There is also a scheduled panel discussion with sex trafficking survivors.

It takes place Friday, April 19th, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm in the Johnston Gym at EMCC. The conference is free and no preregistration is required.

"I think the more education, the more we are aware of it, the sooner we can start to pull together as a community with law enforcement to start combatting the issue," says Molly.