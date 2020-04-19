Sewing circle in Machias sharing thousands of masks with community

another group of volunteers are making do it yourself masks for those at a higher risk of infection.

A community sewing circle in Machias started making these orignally to protect cancer patients at Healthy Acadia.

But the efforts have increased and more and more first responders are getting masks as well.

The group of volunteers have now sewn more than 3,000 masks.

Which have been distributed to nursing and elderly living homes, pharmacies, and Police and Fire Departments around Washington County.

Masks have also been provided to Hannaford employees, and to health care providers.

The team has assembled care packages for cancer patients that also include hand-sewn masks.

If you know anyone in the Washington County area who may need a protective mask, you can visit our website for more contact info.

