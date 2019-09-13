Sewall Orchard claims apple cider vinegar has health benefits

Sewall Orchards in Lincolnville is an organic apple orchard, and the oldest of its kind in Maine.

For years they've produced apple products that can't be sold in stores.

Because their apple cider and apple cider vinegar is unpasteurized.

"We give a lot of talks all over the state at garden clubs, at breweries, and libraries about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar," said Co-Owner Mia Mantello.

"The list is endless, I mean it's everything from balancing your PH, to disinfectants. Killing strep throat, it'll kill off salmonella, it'll kill E. coli. So if you like rare meats or things like that you can cook with it. It helps to impede arthritis, it's great as a tonic for your hair. I mean I could go on for a half an hour," said other Co-Owner Bob Sewall.

But the apples on the trees now won't turn into vinegar until 2022.

Once the apples are picked they store them in a cooler and use a fifty year old machine to press them into cider.

Then it sits in a barrel for at least three years until it is ready to be sold.

Currently they have over 8,000 gallons in storage.

"This year we are opening Friday the 27th, nine thirty in the morning until 4 in the afternoon," said Mantello.

The orchard doesn't offer apple picking but their products are sold at various farm stands across the state.

You can visit their website at sewallorchard.com to learn more.

