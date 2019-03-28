Sewage system upgrades underway on Bangor Waterfront

The City of Bangor has started construction to significantly reduce the amount of sewage overflow into the Penobscot River during heavy rain and snowmelt.

Work has started in the area between Darling's Waterfront Pavilion and the new Bangor Savings Bank campus.

Crews are replacing old stone sewers with pipes and installing a new sewage regulator.

The project is part of a 2015 agreement with the EPA.

Traffic flow is limited on Railroad Street and officials recommend accessing the waterfront from the Union street side.

Construction will be halted in June for the American Folk Festival and Waterfront concerts.

City of Bangor Director of Water Quality Management Andy Rudzinski says, "When we stop this for the summer break access will be fine. We're either going to come in and put in temporary paving of one sort or another. Anything that needs to be fenced off will be fenced off."

The work will resume in the fall and is expected to be completed in November or December.

The next phase of the project, which involves the installation of wastewater storage tanks, will begin in 2020.

