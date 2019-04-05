Severe cross winds cause accident in Monticello

A Howland man was hurt after his vehicle rolled over in Monticello Thursday afternoon.

According to police 61-year-old Beverly Severence was driving on Route 1 around 3:30 p.m. when a section of road he was driving on had severe cross winds causing his empty truck and trailer to tip over onto its side.

Officials say a U.S. Border Patrol agent helped him out of the truck.

We're told Severence suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Authorities say speed was not a factor.