Several small business owners declare support for paid sick days bill

Several small business owners joined in support Wednesday for a paid sick days bill.

This bill, sponsored by Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth, has been in the spotlight in recent days with Democrats and Republicans accusing one another of bad faith negotiations.

The press conference was hosted by Maine Small Business Coalition, who put out a study they say shows the benefits to businesses of this bill.

They say more than 180 Maine small businesses back the paid sick days policy.

"I don't want to force sick employees to come to work," said Mary Callahan, owner of Kimball Street Studios. "Sick employees aren't productive, they take longer to recover from their illness, and they end up passing their illness to their colleagues and their customers."

Discussions continue among Democrats and Republicans to see if they can reach a compromise.