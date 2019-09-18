Several people displaced from homes after Farmington explosion

A number of people are seeking new housing after the explosion in Farmington.

Randy Dean, manager of a mobile home park, say all 11 mobile homes are uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross said today it's working with 17 people displaced by the explosion.

But Dean tells the Morning Sentinel that the number of people looking for housing is actually 30.

We spoke with Brandon and Bailey Audette who own the mobile home directly behind the LEAP building.

Bailey's 7-year-old son and Brandon were inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Bailey Audette says, "They covered themselves with blankets and the windows blasted on top of them. There was glass all on them. My husband came from one side of the house screaming for my son on the other side of the house."

Brandon Audette says, "I don't know how we don't have a scratch on us but God is good. Clearly, there's someone watching over us."

The Audette's say the Red Cross has assisted them with housing the past few nights but they are still unsure of what they will do going forward.