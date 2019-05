Two men were arrested last night in Medway on drug charges.

40-year-old Matthew VanDine of Medway is charged with drug trafficking.

49-year-old Lee McMoarn of Molunkus is charged with drug possession.

Authorities say they found heroin, crystal meth, firearms, and cash after searching a Medway Road home.

Police say the search was the result of a five month long investigation.

Police say they also found evidence of other criminal activity and more charges may be added.