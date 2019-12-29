Several injured in ‘mass stabbing’ at rabbi’s NY home during Hanukkah celebration

At least five people, all believed to be Hasidic Jews, were stabbed in an attack on a rabbi’s home in New York.

A man with his face covered by a scarf entered a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, and stabbed several people with a machete just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, according to WCBS.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council and the Ramapo Police Department report at least five stabbing victims.

The suspect fled the scene, but the New York Police Department located the vehicle and possible suspect sought in the attack, according to the Ramapo Police.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau says it is “closely monitoring" the reports of a stabbing.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement regarding the attack, saying he directed the state hate crimes task force to investigate.

“I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight,” he wrote on Twitter. “We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The attack comes amid a rash of recent reports of anti-Semitic attacks throughout New York during Hanukkah. Saturday was the seventh night of the Jewish holiday.

Around New York City, police have gotten at least six reports this week — and eight since Dec. 13 — of attacks possibly propelled by anti-Jewish bias, according to the Associated Press.

Monsey is about an hour north of New York City.

