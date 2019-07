Ten people made it out of an apartment safely after fire broke out in Dexter Monday night.

Fire crews responded to the apartment on Liberty Street around 9:15.

Authorities believe the fire started by a second floor stove.

Two cats and two dogs also made it safely, We're told one of the dogs was rescued from a upstairs closet.

The State Fire Marsha's Office is investigating.

The firefighters conditions are unknown at this time.

The Red Cross was notified.