Several Maine state parks close due to the coronavirus

Maine state parks along midcoast and southern Maine are now closed because of the coronavirus. Ten parks closed Friday morning and will remain closed until April 8.

The affected parks are: Reid State Park, Popham Beach State Park, Fort Popham, Fort Baldwin, Kettle Cove State Park, Two Lights State Park, Crescent Beach State Park, Scarborough Beach State Park, Ferry Beach State Park, and Mackworth Island.

"Closing any of our state parks is the last thing we want to do," said Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal. "We are keeping as many parks as possible open, and we encourage people to look for ways to take much-needed breaks in the outdoors that allow them to avoid crowded places and maintain physical distancing."

The Bureau of Parks and Lands is keeping a close eye on other state parks as well and more closures are possible. Last weekend, a lot of people visited Sebago Lake State Park, Range Pond State Park, Wolfe’s Neck State Park and Bradbury Mountain State Park raising concerns about overcrowding and proper social distancing.

The Bureau already canceled all park events and closed all playgrounds and public restrooms. Officials are also considering restricting vehicular traffic and parking at some parks this weekend.

Officials are urging Mainers to seek alternate close-to-home spots to get outside, including back yards and neighborhoods, land trust trails, wildlife management areas, and public lands.