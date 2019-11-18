Several Hampden police officers take the stand in day two of Philip Clark murder trial

The trial of a Hampden man accused of killing his sister-in-law in July of last year continued Monday in Bangor.

56-year-old Philip Clark has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Renee Clark.

Monday, witness testimony on an incident that occurred less than a month before Renee Clark was killed.

Hampden police officers testified about a burglary at the home of Renee Clark and Philip Clark.

Philip Clark told them his tools had been stolen.

In a police dash cam recording, Philip Clark can be heard saying the tools are his livelihood.

Renee Clark can also be heard saying that Philip Clark was not supposed to be in her part of the home that they shared.

Renee Clark had filed a trespassing complaint against Philip Clark.

Philip Clark's defense argued that after Renee's death, the tools were found among her belongings.

The defense says this adds to Philip Clark's frustrations in the weeks leading up to him shooting and killing Renee.

The trial resumes tomorrow.