Seventh resident at Falmouth retirement community tests positive for COVID-19

A seventh resident of OceanView at Falmouth has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release issued by staff on Friday.

This is the first positive test announced at the retirement community in more than a week.

Because of the community transmission of the virus in Cumberland County, OceanView will no longer be announcing each new positive case, officials said. Instead, they will be posting a mid-week update and a summary at the end of each week to keep residents, families and staff informed.

OceanView officials urged all residents to continue practicing social distancing and remain in their homes as much as possible.