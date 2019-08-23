Building in downtown Bangor has new owner

The seven-story building in downtown Bangor that's home of the Bangor Daily News has a new owner.

The Merchants Plaza was bought by Sky Villa LLC for $1.85 million.

Owner David St. Germain plans on doing more than $2 million worth of renovations.

CES, Incorporated will be the new tenant of the top two floors, which has a great view over the city.

Some of the renovations involve lighting, heating, and air conditioning.

"This building was the first building built as I know it since 1929 as a downtown Class A office space. It's just an iconic building for the community. The city has been working on Pickering Square, so we are excited to be a part of this whole thing. The city is excited, we're excited and look forward to getting started."

St. Germain says he plans to seek grant funding from the city to make improvements to the outside of the building.

