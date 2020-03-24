Seven Mainers have recovered from COVID-19, total number of confirmed cases rises to 118

The Maine CDC says there are 118 cases of coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday at noon.

Seven people have recovered from the illness, according to health officials.

Cumberland County making the largest leap, they are now up to 74 cases.

Penobscot County has three cases, Kennebec County has 5, and Waldo County now has one confirmed case.

Here is a breakdown of cases as listed in each county:

Androscoggin: 3

Cumberland: 74

Kennebec: 5

Knox: 1

Lincoln: 5

Oxford: 6

Penobscot: 4

Sagadahoc: 3

Waldo: 1

York: 16

The Maine CDC director will be joined by the governor for a briefing this afternoon at 2, you'll be able to watch on TV5 and on our website wabi.tv.