Seven maine communities will share in more than $550,000 in grants so that they can increase broadband access.

The money comes from the ConnectMaine Authority.

Argyle, Hudson, Swans Island, Litchfield, East Grand Lake region, Bremen and Sanford are towns that are included in this round of funding.

ConnectMaine is an agency created by the legislature in 2006 with the goal of making broadband service universally available.