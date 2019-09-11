Session held to decide on CMP's proposed transmission corridor

The Land Use Planning Commission held a session Wednesday on CMP's proposed massive power line through the western part of the state.

The 145-mile transmission corridor crosses three areas where it needs special approval from the commission.

These areas include the Kennebec River Gorge, Beattie Pond, and the Appalachian Trail.

The commission is made up of people who oversee parts of the state that don't have local government.

No decision was made.

The meeting will resume next month in Greenville.

"So at this point, we are going to go back, take a look at the draft decision documents and see if there is anything that can be done that would get us close to a decision and then come back in October."

"People don't go trout fishing 40 miles out on a gravel road to listen to a transmission line hum. Those are the things that drive our tourist industry in western Maine. We need those spaces."

The project would transmit Quebec hydropower to Massachusetts.