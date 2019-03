Big Bird, the Cookie Monster, and Elmo were in Bangor Saturday and so was the rest of the gang from Sesame Street Live, as they presented "Make Your Magic" at the Cross Insurance Center.

The show also featured Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita and Count von Count.

Sesame Street Live performed two shows on Saturday- at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Cross Center on Tuesday.