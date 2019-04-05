Services announced for Detective Campbell, fundraising efforts underway for family

Funeral services have been announced for Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell, who died on the job in Hampden Wednesday.

Thursday night a procession escorted his body from Augusta to Millinocket where he lived.

Campbell would have turned 32 on Monday.

He graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 2012.

He was promoted to detective in August of 2017.

He was originally assigned to serve as a trooper in Northern Penobscot County.

At the time of his death, Campbell was a member of the state's polygraph unit.

Funeral services will take place at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Governor Mills has directed that all flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset Tuesday.

Maine State Police say they've received several requests from folks on how they can donate to help out the Campbell family.

Checks can be made payable to:

Detective Benjamin Campbell Fund

Bangor Savings Bank,

PO Box 454

Skowhegan ME 04976

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family friend. You can find that link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/death-of-maine-state-trooper-ben-campbell?fbclid=IwAR3ugFJ58n6xfsQlpnBwFNImeg1kGNpwTy-sJhhEwxlxf_izJgFD20MdKSw.

