Service & Sacrifice Series Challenge honors fallen heroes

The first of its kind in Maine, the Service & Sacrifice Series Challenge represents ten 'service and sacrifice' events throughout New England over seven months.

The goal is to connect civilians with those who have served, and introducing events, stories, and legacies they may never have known.

The Service and Sacrifice Series motto is: Remember, Honor, and Inspire.

Below is a listing of events for some of the partner events from April to November:

SPC. Dustin Harris Memorial Mile- April 6th (Patten, Maine)

To register visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Patten/SpcDustinHarrisMemorialMile

For Them 5K- May 11th (Augusta, Maine)

To register visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Augusta/ForThem5KpresentedbyTheSilhouetteProject

SCPO (SEAL) Kyle Milliken "The Only Easy Day" 5K/10K- May 18th (Falmouth, Maine)

To register visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Falmouth/KyleMillikenTheOnlyEasyDay5K

Honoring Heroes Memorial 5K/10K- June 16th (Bangor, Maine)

To register visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Bangor/HonoringHeroesMemorial

For more information on the challenge and upcoming events visit: http://www.competitorme.com/home.html