Labor Committee hears series of workers' compensation bills; eyes compromise

25 bills dealing with workers' compensation are in front of state lawmakers this session.

Many of them are having public hearings this week and next.

Senate Chair of the Labor and Housing Committee Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, said when looking at workers' comp bills, the key is to find the right balance.

"What we need to do as we look at all of the bills before us is balance what is fair to workers and what controls costs to business," said Bellows. "And that balance is a very important one that we look forward to reviewing and examining over the course of this session. Because ideally, what is good for workers is also good for businesses and vice versa."

Advocates for both businesses and workers came out to testify Wednesday on a series of workers' comp bills.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce is worried about the affects some of this legislation could have on Maine businesses.

"We are very concerned about taken in totality, what will be the impact on Maine small businesses?" asked Peter Gore, Executive Vice President of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. "What will happen to businesses? What will happen to their costs? Will they be able to grow? Will they be required to contract? These are all concerns, and the comp bills that are out there play a role in that outcome at the end of the session."

Workers' advocates say workers deserve more rights and better treatment.

"We hope that a lot of these will be passed, but we realize that there's compromises made a lot of times in bills, especially in large-scale legislation, so we expect it's going to happen to some degree," said Jim MacAdam, an attorney who represents clients who have been hurt on the job. "Hopefully, the major parts will be promulgated."

Bellows says the committee may end up combining a lot of the bills into one big piece of legislation.