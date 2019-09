Tomorrow is "Maine Blood Donation Day."

You're encouraged to donate is you can.

The American Red Cross says someone needs blood every two seconds.

Only 3 out of every 100 people in the U.S. donate.

A donor can only give every 56 days.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives.

You can find a donor center or blood drive near you by going to redcrossblood.org.