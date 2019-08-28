Sentencing underway in Belfast in the case against Julio Carrillo

Sentencing is underway for the Stockton Springs man charged with killing his 10-year-old stepdaughter last year.

52-year-old Julio Carrillo has pleaded guilty to murder for the death of Marissa Kennedy.

He sobbed as he spoke in court today, apologizing for what he did.

Carrillo says he was overwhelmed, and it all got too much to handle.

He says he and Sharon didn't have the support they once had and things got too hard, saying to Marissa he is sorry and she will always be in his heart.

The state is asking for a life sentence.

The defense is asking for 35 to 40 years in prison saying the court needs to take into consideration that Carrillo has been cooperative, that he has taken responsibility for his actions, and that Carrillo was an overwhelmed parent dealing with financial difficulties and other stressful factors.

Carrillo cried as his mother took the stand to say her son is good man. His father also asked the court for mercy.

Joseph Kennedy, Marissa's grandfather, asked the judge to sentence Carrillo to life in prison adding Marissa was robbed of a bright future.

The judge is expected to make a decision Wednesday afternoon.