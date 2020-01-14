Sentencing hearing set to take place for man charged in the death of transients

The man convicted of killing two transients in Bangor who were inside a delivery truck set on fire will learn his fate in court on Tuesday morning.

A sentencing hearing will take place at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Last year a jury deliberated for only a couple of hours before determining that 27 year old John De St. Croix was guilty.

In March of 2018, 43-year-old Michael Bridges, and 36-year-old Desiree York had been sleeping in the back of the truck parked under a bridge in Penobscot Plaza.

Police say De St. Croix admitted he was with Bridges and York before the fire happened but said he had left to go get something to eat.

De St. Croix told police he wasn't far when he saw a bright flash.

He went back and saw the fire, heard banging and York calling for help from inside the truck.

Surveillance video captured images showing De St. Croix leaving the area with two bags in his hands.

That video shows him stop and watch the fire for about 30 seconds.

