Sentencing delayed for North Carolina man found guilty of murder

Sentencing was delayed Friday for the second time for a North Carolina man found guilty of murdering a Millinocket businessman in a home invasion.

38-year-old Christopher Murray's lawyer filed a motion to withdraw from representing Murray.

He told the judge the attorney client relationship had "broken down."

A jury found Murray guilty in February of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Wayne Lapierre was killed and his wife was injured in December of 2017.

Two other people have already been sentenced in the case.

44-year old Tony Locklear is serving life in prison for murder.

His daughter, 22-year old Alexis Locklear, was sentenced to year in prison for robbery. She was Murray's girlfriend.

Murray was initially scheduled to be sentenced in March, but it was postponed.

We're told it's now expected to take place this summer.