Sentencing delay for NC man found guilty of murdering Millinocket businessman

Another sentencing delay for a North Carolina man found guilty of murdering a Millinocket businessman.

38-year-old Christopher Murray was back in a Bangor courtroom Monday morning asking a judge to withdraw his counsel.

He told the judge the attorney-client relationship had broken down.

A jury found Murray guilty in February of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Wayne LaPierre was killed and his wife wounded in December of 2017.

Murray told the judge he's fighting for his life and feels as if he has no help.

He says, "In accordance to the law here in Maine, me being a defendant I have certain rights and these rights were not being upheld to. I would like to make sure that they get put on file today. Yes sir, because I have rights. I fought for this country and I didn't fight for this country to be done like this."

Two other people have already been sentenced in the case.

44--year-old Tony Locklear is serving life in prison for murder.

His daughter, 22-year-old Alexis Locklear, was sentenced to a year in prison for robbery.

She was Murray's girlfriend.

Murray was initially scheduled to be sentenced in March, but it was postponed then too.