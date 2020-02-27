Sense of community bonds Swan's Island year-round residents

The Harbor Watch Inn on Swan's Island is the grand prize of an ongoing essay contest. The motel is bustling in the summer as hundreds of tourists flock to the island. According to Jennifer Helman, who currently owns the property with her fiance Dale Joyce, there's still enough business to pay the bills in the winter, too.

However, before you enter the contest there are some harsh realities of year-round island living you should know.

"It's not all sweetness and light like you see in a storybook," says Kim Colbeth, a long-time resident and site manager of the Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse. Gwen May, Town Clerk and member of the Swan's Island Historical Society, says a self-sufficient person would be the best fit because, "you're isolated all winter."

Life may slow down in the winter but it doesn't stop, especially not for the few-dozen kids enrolled in the island's school. Town Selectman Myron "Sonny" Sprague says the junior high portion of the school was recently ranked among the top 3% in the state.

A new library opened its doors in 2011 following a fire that destroyed the old building in 2008. The Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse was recently restored as well.

While investments have been made in physical structures, residents say the best part of living on Swan's Island is the community.

May, who grew up on Swan's Island but moved away for 12 years, says when she came back home following a divorce, "everyone was so helpful" and made sure she and her kids were doing okay.

Jeanne Hoyle, executive director of the library, says her church recently held a fundraiser for a couple of residents facing illnesses. "We raised quite a bit of money for these two people. The sense of community, I think, is amazing," Hoyle said.

