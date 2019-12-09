Senior Watch: Share the Love event

Tom Kenny from Eastern Area Agency on Aging is in to talk about the Subaru Share the Love event that is going on right now.

Subaru Share the Love event is going now through January 2nd.

Meals on Wheels America provides leadership to local, community-based programs dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation among our nation’s home bound seniors.

The criteria for receiving Meals on Wheels:

Senior must be 60 years of age or older, be home bound and unable to leave their house without assistance

Senior must be unable to prepare a meal and have no one available to prepare a meal

Available on short or long term basis, depending on need

For more information about Eastern Area Agency Meals on Wheels you can go to their website at eaaa.org or call 941-2865