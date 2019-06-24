Senior Watch: Medicare 101

Kelsey Barnes from Eastern Area Agency on Aging was in to talk about the upcoming Medicare 101 classes.

The classes are for anyone turning 65 or older who want information about Medicare and the important choices you have with the different plans.

These classes have been on going and will continue through end of June through July.

They are offered in four different communities around the state: Dover-Foxcroft, Brewer, Bucksport, and Bangor.

The next upcoming date is June 26th at the Commons in Dover-Foxcroft from 9 am to 10:45 am.

For more information on upcoming dates or to register for a class call Eastern Area Agency on Aging at 941-2865