Senior Watch: Hirundo Senior Tours

Dick Andren a Trustee for Hirundo Wildlife Refuge was on the Noon show for Senior Watch, to talk about their new Senior Tours on the Trail of the Senses.

These tours, led by trained docents, provide an overview of the many aspects of wilderness observed at Hirundo.

The Trail of the Senses is comprised of two universal access trails giving visitors a look at varying outdoor scenes.

For more information you can contact Hirundo Wildlife Refuge at 581-3226 or go to their website hirundomaine.org.

