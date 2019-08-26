Senior Watch: Commodity Supplemental Food Program

Kelly Adams from Eastern Area Agency on Aging is in to talk about the Commodity Supplemental Food Programs (CSFP).

The CSFP will be changing the contents of their boxes to include more protein.

CSFP works to improve the health of low-income elderly persons, at least 60 years of age, by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA Foods.

Eligibility for CSFP:

At least 60 years of age

Household income below 130-

percent of the Federal Poverty

Income Guidelines.

You must submit proof of income

with application.

For more information on CSFP or to see if you qualify for this free box of food on a monthly basis, call 941-2865 ext. 167