Senior Watch: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program

Patricia Snyder and Jerry Heskett from AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program was in for this week's Senior Watch to talk about needing volunteers for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program.

The AARP Foundation is looking for volunteers who are comfortable with computers, do accurate data entry of names and numbers, and enjoy working with people.

AARP volunteers prepare state and federal tax returns, free of charge, for low to moderate income taxpayers, especially those over 50, during the tax filing season February through mid April.

Training classes on tax law and tax preparation in early January to qualify to pass IRS certification test.

To volunteer, please register at http://aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer