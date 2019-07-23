Senior Watch: Drop-In Computer Lab

Clare Davitt is in from the Bangor Public Library to talk about their on going Drop-In Computer Lab.

Every Wednesday the Bangor Public Library located at 145 Harlow Street in Bangor offers a free Drop-In Computer Lab.

A staff member will help with everything from setting up an email address to using Skype, Facebook, or tablets.

The librarians are patient, kind, and happy to help you figure out how to get the most from the technology.

If you have any questions about the Drop-In Computer Lab or any questions about the Bangor Public Library you can reach them at bangorpubliclibrary.org or call them at 947-8336.