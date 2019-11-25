Senior Watch: Caregiver Support Groups

Josephine Cirrinone from Eastern Area Agency on Aging (EAAA) is in to talk about the Caregiving Support Group.

This support group is put on by EAAA on the third Thursday of the month.

It goes from 2 pm to 3:30 pm at the Eastern Area Agency on Aging located at 240 State St in Brewer.

There is also a support group in the Ellsworth area, that information you can find on EAAA website.

For more information about the support groups, go you can call EAAA at 941-2865 or go to eaaa.org

