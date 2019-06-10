Senior Watch: Stroke Support Group

Tamara Osgood, a stroke survivor joined the TV5 news at Noon this week to talk about the stroke support group put on by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The support group meets every second Thursday of the month from 4pm to 5pm.

The group meets at the Machias Savings Bank in Brewer, located at 581 Wilson Street.

At the support group you can meet other stroke survivors and share stories of success.

The Stroke Team at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center brings in speakers about various topics so we learn valuable information.

By talking to others, we can help each other through struggles, and share excitement during their progress toward recovery.

The support group is open to everyone affected by stroke, caregivers, family members, stroke survivors, healthcare team.

Registration is encouraged but not required, the support group is free and there is no commitment.

If you would like more information or to register contact Angela Wheelden at 973-8273 or by email at awheelden@northernlight.org