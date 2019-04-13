Send-off ceremony held for Maine National Guard unit deploying to Poland

"It is a dangerous world but soldiers like you make it safer."

The Bangor-based Maine National Guard unit is preparing to deploy to Poland.

69 Soldiers from the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion out of Bangor will be deploying next month to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Family and friends gathered for the send-off ceremony along with Governor Janet Mills and Senator Susan Collins.

"I look forward next year to welcoming every one of you home after a successful deployment. But today you are the National Guard's motto, always ready, always there."

There are many goals of the mission Atlantic Resolve, one of those include enhancing bonds between military bonds and allies.

"It's just doing what we have been trained to do and being able to put that into play. You drill on the weekends, you do your work the best you can and now you put it into a real world situation and you do it every day for nine months."

The mission will be taking place in several European countries.

"The impact that even a motor transport soldier or a young staff sergeant or an officer from a small town in Maine can have on global security is significant."

The 286th is expected to return to Maine in late January or early February of 2020.

"There is no cause more noble then preserving America's freedom and extending freedoms blessings around the world. People throughout Maine and America are so grateful for your service and cherish the freedom that you depend."