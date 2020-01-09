Senators want to restore native plants to US national parks

A pair of U.S. senators believes restoring native plants in national parks around the country could help beautify and improve some of America's most beloved public places.

The effort is led by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington.

They've called the bill the Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act and say it would encourage the National Park Service to increase use of native plant materials on land the service stewards.

The use of native plants would benefit wildlife, human health and the environment, Collins and Cantwell said.