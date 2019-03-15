Senators Susan Collins and Angus King weigh in on Trump veto

President Trump issued his first veto to overrule Congress and protect his border wall funding.

President Donald Trump returns to the White House in Washington, Photo Date: 8/19/2018 / Cropped Photo: The Epoch Times / Samira Bouaou / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King weighing in on the issue.

Senator King said, "This was not about the wall, it wasn't about President Trump, it was about the Constitution and the idea that the President should not be able to say to Congress, okay you didn't give me what I wanted but I am going to do it anyways. That is not how our system works."

Senator Collins said, "The reason you saw so many Republicans joined the Democrats is that we did not view this as a political issue, we viewed it as a constitutional issue."

Senator Susan Collins thinks the final decision will be made in court.