Senators Susan Collins and Angus King commemorate Maine's bicentennial with resolution

On March 15th, 1820, Maine became the twenty-third state in the nation. Two hundred years later, United States Senators Susan Collins and Angus King are commemorating Maine's bicentennial with a congressional resolution.

Senators Collins and King authored Senate Resolution 541, which recognizes and celebrates the 200th anniversary of Maine's entry into the Union. The resolution passed the Senate unanimously on Wednesday, March 11th.

Senators Collins and King were supposed to attend a statehood celebration in Augusta on Sunday, March 15th. That event was postponed due to precautionary measures around the coronavirus.