Senators Collins and King react to passage of coronavirus outbreak stimulus bill in Senate

The two-trillion dollar coronavirus outbreak stimulus bill passed in the U.S. Senate Wednesday night.

The economic rescue bill includes funding to many groups like small and large businesses as well as unemployment assistance.

It also provides for direct payments to most Americans.

On Thursday, we spoke with Senators Susan Collins and Angus King about the vote.

"In the end, we did work together and unanimously approve a major economic recovery bill that I believe will make a difference. It also includes robust funding for more biomedical research to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus and also effective treatments which we lack today."

"And we might have to come back together and boost this program up, but for now, I think we've got a good bill that's going to put a lot of money in people's hands and allow them to get through this at least into the summer."

The bill still must go through the House.

A vote to pass it is expected Friday.

It would then be signed into law by the president.