Senators Collins and King discuss possible national emergency declaration

U.S. Senator Collins (R-ME), a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, voted in favor of the bipartisan budget agreement this afternoon, which will fully fund our government through September 30, 2019, and avoid another harmful government shutdown. The funding measure passed the Senate overwhelmingly by an 83-16 vote.

President Donald Trump, Photo Date: 1/17/2019 / Photo: Tia Dufour / The White House / (MGN)

In response to reports that President Trump will declare a national emergency to fund additional miles of wall at the southern border after he signs the bipartisan funding agreement into law, Senator Collins released this statement:

“Declaring a national emergency for this purpose would be a mistake on the part of the President. I don’t believe that the National Emergencies Act contemplates a President unilaterally reallocating billions of dollars, already designated for specific purposes, outside of the normal appropriations process. The National Emergencies Act was intended to apply to major natural disasters or catastrophic events, such as the attacks on our country on 9/11.

“Such a declaration would undermine the role of Congress and the appropriations process; it’s just not good policy. It also sets a bad precedent for future Presidents—both Democratic and Republican—who might seek to use this same maneuver to circumvent Congress to advance their policy goals. It is also of dubious constitutionality, and it will almost certainly be challenged in the courts.

“A far better approach would be for the President to submit a timely budget request for additional border security funding and work with Congress through the normal appropriations process.”

U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) released the following statement after voting to advance a bipartisan spending bill and avoid another unnecessary government shutdown:

“I am relieved that Congressional negotiators were able to come together to fund the government and avoid another unnecessary shutdown,” said Senator King. “The last shutdown caused immense harm to millions of Americans, including federal workers, federal contractors, and Americans who lost access to vital government services while workers were forced to stay home. I’m grateful that we do not have to travel down that road once more. This is the way governing is supposed to work: bipartisan conversations and compromise aimed to address the issues facing the American people.”

“As to the news that the President is planning to declare a ‘national emergency’ to fund his border wall even as his own Department of Homeland Security reports that illegal border crossings are declining: this is not what the Framers of the Constitution intended when they separated powers between the executive and the Congress, and explicitly assigned spending powers to the Congress. This is antithetical to our American system of government, and I hope and expect that any move by the President to circumvent Congress will be quickly challenged in court.”