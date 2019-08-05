Senators, Congressman, and Governor react to mass shootings

In accordance with a directive from the President, Governor Janet Mills ordered flags be flown at half-staff throughout the state immediately until sunset on Thursday, August 8th, in honor of the victims of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. She also issued the following statement:

"It is with heavy hearts and deep grief that we mourn the loss of our friends and fellow Americans. On behalf of the people of Maine, and with love and sorrow for our nation, we stand with the victims and their families, with the brave first responders who saved so many lives, and with the communities of El Paso and Dayton during this difficult time."

Senator Susan Collins released a statement as well saying:

"These brutal attacks, the third mass shooting in a week, are horrific. I am grateful to the brave first responders in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy who quickly stopped the perpetrators of these vicious, hateful acts.

"Early reports suggest that the El Paso shooter was motivated by bigotry and a hateful white supremacist ideology. This evil is a threat to the fabric of our society.

"The vast majority of Americans care deeply about their friends, families, and neighbors. We have united in the wake of tragedies in the past, and we can do so again to stop this violence."