Senator Susan Collins warn of social security number scam

Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is warning people about a telephone scam involving social security numbers.

Collins, a Republican and chairwoman of the Senate Aging Committee, said Saturday that the committee's fraud hotline has received several reports from Maine residents who have gotten calls saying their social security number is at risk of being deactivated or deleted. Other callers have said the social security number is locked because it's linked to a crime.

Collins says the call may be disguised to display a Social Security Administration phone number and the caller may ask for personal information, such as a social security number or bank account information to try to steal the person's identity or money. Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and not give out that information.

