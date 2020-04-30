Senator Susan Collins tours Jay mill weeks after an explosion there

Senator Susan Collins touring the Androscoggin Mill in Jay on Wednesday afternoon.

She thanked workers there for their quick action when the mill was rocked by a massive explosion on April 15th.

The senator saying she was amazed at the devastation but also how quickly employees got the mill back up and running.

As of now, still no word yet on what caused the blast.

Senator Collins said, "This is not going to be a quick process the cause of the explosion is still unknown and the company has hired a forensic team to assist in determining exactly what happened."

Two paper machines are up and running at the mill, but there is no pulp production because that section was destroyed.

Officials haven't made a decision if they will rebuild it.