Senator Collins talks with Bangor officials about COVID-19 impacts

Senator Susan Collins met with Bangor city officials Thursday to get an update on the impacts of the coronavirus.

Superintendent Betsy Webb was among many officials at the meeting.

She talked about how the coronavirus has been hard not only on children but also on their families.

Webb mentioned it's important to look into ways to get more funding into the hands of schools.

She also briefly talked about the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

"I know I've talked to you repeatedly about the federal government fully funding IDEA. It's so under provided at this point. It should be 40% and it's only 13 to 14%. You've been a champion on trying to help us with that. It's the single most equitable thing that could happen and touch every single school in this nation. When you look at the State of Maine's increase in special education, it continues to be a hardship on local budgets," Bangor Superintendent of Schools, Betsy Webb, said.

Bangor City officials are scheduled to talk with Senator Angus King Friday.