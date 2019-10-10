Senator Susan Collins talks about impeachment probe

In Orono Thursday, we asked Senator Susan Collins about the impeachment probe.

She says, "I am amazed that some of my colleagues have already made up their minds one way or the other before all the evidence is in and before the facts are known. I think that's entirely inappropriate whether they're for impeachment or against impeachment. under the constitution, the role of the senator is to act as a juror and that's is what I did in the case of the impeachment trial of bill Clinton and should this come before us, and I think it will, that's what I will do here."

House Democrats have subpoenaed Energy Secretary Rick Perry as part of the impeachment investigation.

They've asked him for documents related to a Ukrainian Energy Company and his involvement in a call between President Trump and Ukraine's President.