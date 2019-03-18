Senator Susan Collins signed on as sponsor of nondiscrimination bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins signed on as sponsor of a comprehensive nondiscrimination bill.
The Equality Act of 20-19 was introduced Wednesday.
It would extend protections based on sexual orientation to employment, housing, and public services and accommodations such as restaurants.
Many states, including Maine, already adopted such protections.
According to the senator she's worked throughout her career to end discrimination and believes everyone deserves a fair opportunity to pursue the American dream.